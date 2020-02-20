One dead, another injured after head-on crash in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead after a head on car crash in Pender County Thursday afternoon.

Trooper C.J. Murray with Highway Patrol says the crash happened on N.C. 210 near Heide Trask High School.

- Advertisement -

Murray says Catherine Williams, 36, was driving west when she crossed over the center line, hitting an 18-year-old woman head on.

Williams was reportedly killed in the crash, and the other driver was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Murray says that driver is in serious condition.

According to Highway Patrol, weather was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.