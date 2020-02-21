H2GO’s proposed lawsuit settlement declined by Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland has declined H2GO’s proposed settlement that would have ended an ongoing lawsuit between Leland, Belville, and H2GO.

Leland Mayor Brende Bozeman sent a letter on Friday to H2GO Commission Chair Ron Jenkins, as well as H2GO’s Executive Director Bob Walker and Belville Mayor Mike Allen.

Bozeman said Town Council supports the immediate construction of the aquifer-based reverse osmosis plant.

“We support building an aquifer-based reverse osmosis plant if it is the product of regional cooperation and Leland and its citizens are protected from future unlawful or unfair conduct. This would be achieved by the previously proposed regional compromise plan that representatives of Belville, the Sanitary District and Leland discussed and tentatively agreed to last year,” said Bozeman in a news release. “We hope to reengage in a dialogue with Belville and H2GO officials to finalize the regional compromise plan, so this matter can be resolved quickly with a solution that addresses everyone’s interests.”

In the letter, Bozeman said the lawsuit is about much more than an aquifer-based reverse osmosis plant and is about ‘the Rule of Law and local governments acting lawfully and ethically.’

In 2017, after the November election but before new H2GO members were sworn in, H2GO signed over all its assets to the Town of Belville.

“The Town of Leland cannot take the risk of similar misconduct recurring and fells obligated to protect itself, its citizens, and its future from that risk,” Bozeman wrote in the letter.

Leland seeks a regional compromise that: (1) assures the three local go vernments in the lawsuit will not face these circumstances again and (2) allows the entities to grow together through partnership and cooperation.

Instead, the Town of Leland encourages the Sanitary District and Belville to approve the Town of Leland’s settlement agreement proposed in 2019.

For more on the history over the battle for H2GO, click here.