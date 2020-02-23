Man wanted in triple murder at Bladen County home

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is on the run after deputies say he shot multiple people, killing three, at a home in Clarkton early Sunday morning.

The Bladen County 911 Center received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. about a shooting at 71 Tina Lane.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the caller advised that a man had entered their home, shot several people, and left.

Deputies and EMS responded and found four people shot, three of which were killed.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison, 27-year-old Ronnie Kelly, and 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden died.

69-year-old Hazel Epps survived the shooting.

Taurean Reshaul Johnson, 36, is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Johnson has been entered into the National Criminal Information Center as a wanted person.

Anyone with information should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.