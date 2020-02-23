Sunset Beach PD investigating after dead dog pulled from water

Warning: This story contains graphic information.

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a fisherman found a dead dog stuffed in a backpack in the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday.

The Sunset Beach Police Department says officers responded to the NC Wildlife boat ramp after a person who was magnet fishing on the fishing pier pulled a brown backpack out of the waterway.

The backpack had been weighted down with dumbbells, and a dead black and brown female pit bull had been stuffed inside, SBPD says.



Police believe the dog had been in the water for no more than a day or two.

If you have any information, please contact Sunset Beach PD at (910) 579-2151, or by calling 911 and requesting to speak to an officer.