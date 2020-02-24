Burgaw man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle in weekend crash

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man faces charges in a crash that killed a man and seriously injured another.

The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. on US 421 near Corporate Drive.

The NC Highway Patrol said Andrew Garrett Stanford, 26, was speeding in his Chevy Silverado heading north, when he rear-ended a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima, Jonathan Alexander Garcia Cruz, 23, of Clinton died. His passenger, Sidney Jane Potter, 24, of Godwin was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Stanford is charged with felony dwi, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury and failure to reduce speed.

Trooper D.R. Hendrickson investigated the crash.

Stanford is in the Pender County Jail under $260,000 bond.