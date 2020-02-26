CFCC to expand services, helping businesses grow

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is working hard to grow businesses and bring more jobs to the area.

Wednesday it announced an expansion of services by adding a new military business center.

- Advertisement -

It had its grand opening Wednesday.

The military has a multi-billion dollar impact on the state. The new center will help businesses in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties.

State Director Scott Dorney says they will work with businesses to compete for federal contracts to bring more federal money to the area, to raise the tax base, and more.

“We’ve got a great base of contractors already, but this will help us expand that capacity, get more contractors involved, help them compete in the federal market, help them win contracts, and raise revenues, and bring more jobs,” Dorney said.

Dorney says New Hanover County is the eighth largest county in the state for federal contracting.