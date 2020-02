WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the Houston Moore area.

A police spokeswoman said Chadrick Tywain Hall Conyers, 28, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said this case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous tips.