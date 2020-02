WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Parking fees are back for the season in just a few days at Wrightsville Beach.

Starting Sunday, parking meters and pay stations will be enforced.

It will cost $3.00 an hour to park at any metered spots on the island. The fee will be enforced seven days a week, including holidays, through October 31.

Parking at Wrightsville Beach is free after 6 p.m.

Find more information on parking at Wrightsville Beach here.