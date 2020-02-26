UNCW monitoring coronavirus spread, cancels Italy study abroad program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has decided to cancel an upcoming spring break study abroad program in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

UNCW said out of an abundance of caution, they have canceled the “Italy: Fast & Slow” study abroad program that was scheduled to take place over spring break.

- Advertisement -

Students will receive a full program fee refund and the university will be in touch to share these details once the refund process is finalized. UNCW will also have more information about the reimbursement process for other expenses related to this trip.

Aside from trips through the Office of International Programs, UNCW asks that students or employees who plan to travel internationally in the coming weeks, or if you have questions about upcoming travel to areas with known coronavirus outbreaks, to please send an email to spring-travel@uncw.edu.

No known cases of coronavirus have been reported at UNCW or in North Carolina.