Whiteville man wins $200,000 in lottery game

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The number seven proved lucky for a Whiteville man, when it led him to buy a $5 scratch-off that delivered a $200,000 prize.

According to a news release, it was the “7’s” in the Blazing 7’s game that caught Tony Addison Junior’s eye when he picked out a ticket during a stop at Murphy USA on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville.

“I like sevens,” said Addison on Wednesday as he collected his prize. “They’re lucky.”

Feeling that luck, Addison went back to his car where his mom was waiting on him and started scratching his ticket. After the surprise of the prize amount, they kept passing the ticket back and forth in disbelief.

“Just shock,” Addison said. “Couldn’t believe it.”

Addison plans to use some of the money to help his mom pay some bills, and save and invest the rest. After the required federal and state withholdings, he received $141,501.

The Blazing 7’s game started in July with six top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.