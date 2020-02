WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A two-vehicle crash in Wrightsville Beach Friday morning ended with one person being taken to the hospital.

Wrightsville Beach Police Department says a BMW pulled out of Island Drive onto Causeway Drive and t-boned a van, causing it to flip.

Several people were inside in the van, one of which was taken to the hospital.

No word on extent of that person’s injures.

The BMW driver was given an unsafe movement violation.