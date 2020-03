HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said two people walked into Realo Drugs in the 15000 block of US Highway 17 in Hampstead and robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint.

Both suspects ran away from the scene.

Authorities are searching the area.

If you have any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.