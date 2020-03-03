Man found dead in Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Green Acres Community in Tabor City. When they arrived, deputies found a body lying near the roadway.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and initiated an investigation.

If you have information regarding this death investigation, please contact Det. Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145.