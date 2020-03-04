Organization still thinks NHRMC is being secretive about possible sale

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Staying with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the fight to keep it continues.

Wednesday afternoon, the group, Save Our Hospital raised more concerns about a possible sale. They say the partnership advisory group is not transparent enough.

Save Our Hospital members questioned whether the Partnership Advisory Group or PAG is really about transparency and understanding, or a smokescreen.

“What is the driving force behind this? If something is not broken, don’t fix it,” said Resident Herbert Harris.

The group members says PAG should know more information. President Gene Merritt says he does not think the hospital has been transparent enough about its strategic plan.

“The concept of the PAG according to the CEO of the hospital was four or five internal people in the hospital who reviews are at peace only after we and the whole public started kicking back, did they create the expanded PAG to at least give the impression that this was going to be an open and communicated process. All we’re saying, is okay let it be an open and communicated process,” Merritt said.

Harris says it seems as if hospital leaders are rushing through the process.

“This hospital really serves in 6 or 7 counties, and it seems that a handful of people are driving this with very little input from the community, from the citizens who will be impacted by it. As a result, our recommendation to stop. Just slow down,” Harris said.

Merritt says he wants leaders to focus more on developing relationships rather than selling the hospital or partnering with other businesses.

“We have said from day 1, mergers and acquisitions, donated historically around the U.S. create higher prices and lower quality of service. That’s one of our concerns,” Merritt expressed.

Save our hospital is creating its own plan to present at their next meeting and the PAG.

PAG’s next meeting is March 5 at 5:30 p.m., located at the New Hanover County Government Center.