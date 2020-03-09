Pender County boy gets escort after being bullied for dressing like deputy

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies surprised a Pender County boy Monday after he was recently bullied for dressing like them.

Lizzie Williamson says her son was bullied at school because he dressed as a Pender County Sheriff’s deputy for career day last week.

“Daniel is determined that he will serve Pender County one day,” Williamson wrote on Facebook.

After the department caught wind of what happened, they wanted to do something special for Daniel.

Surrounded by a team of PCSO deputies and a Burgaw police officer, Daniel was escorted to school and walked to class Monday.

“He felt like the king of the world!” Williamson wrote. “I could not be more thankful for such an awesome group of people.”