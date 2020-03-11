Reel in a cure for Colorectal Cancer at Annual Blue Ribbon Run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Blue Ribbon Run is an annual event that raises money and awareness for a cure for colorectal cancer. It also helps raise much needed funds for local people affected by the disease.

Join the fun March 28 at Wilmington’s Autumn Hall. The run is unique with an afternoon start time and reception at Dockside Restaurant. Transportation is provided to and from the race site. The band Lunar Tide will be on hand to create an atmosphere for celebration of life and hope to find a cure.

The Blue Ribbon Run is a nonprofit for the Julie M. Brown and Christina Gianoplus Colon Cancer Foundation, which has an endowment established at UNC Lineberger. Partnering with Wilmington Gastroenterology, the goal is to raise awareness for early detection and prevention of colon cancer. Over the years, it has made an invaluable impact on the community and raised over $200,000.

For more info and how to register click here.