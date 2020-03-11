UNC System schools to end in-person classes March 20

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All schools within the UNC System, including UNCW, will end in-person instruction on March 20 to minimize the impact of the coronavirus.

In an email sent to students, UNCW said they are in the process of finalizing details on these directives and will share an update with the campus within the next 24 hours.

The UNC System said it will remain open, but they are working to maximize flexibility.

All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20.

Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely.

University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.

Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

UNCW said they understand families have questions about travel and online instruction, as well as the timing of students’ return given the extension of spring break through next week.

“We are moving as quickly as possible to get you the information you deserve, and we appreciate your understanding during these unprecedented circumstances,” UNCW said in it’s email to student.