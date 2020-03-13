12 UNCW student-athletes, staff self-quarantine after CAA official tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAA official who worked the UNCW-Drexel game during the CAA Tournament on March 7 tested positive for the coronavirus, now some UNCW students and staff are self-quarantining off campus.

According to an email from UNCW, out of an abundance of caution and following CDC guidelines, 12 student-athletes and 13 staff members are self-quarantining for 14 days.

The self-quarantine expires March 21.

UNCW said they hope the aggressive response to this potential exposure will serve as a model to our community.

In addition, the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has confirmed a dependent patient has tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19. UNCW does not believe any personnel or students have come in contact with this dependent patient, but they said they will alert the community immediately if there is a confirmed case of coronavirus among the UNCW population.