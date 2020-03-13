Brunswick Community College implements changes due to the coronavirus

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Brunswick Community College (BCC) actively promotes the good health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and community members.

While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported within Brunswick County to date, we are taking several steps to preserve the safety and health of our campus community. Our cross-campus team continues to meet regularly to share information in real-time, consider changes in approach that will best protect our campus community, and set plans in motion for a wide variety of contingencies.

- Advertisement -

Out of an abundance of care and caution, and to reduce the possibility of exposure, BCC will implement the following effective March 13, 2020:

The college will transition to online programming wherever possible beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020 through March 29, 2020. Workforce development courses and hands-on learning activities during this time period will be re-scheduled at a later date. Computer labs will remain open on the main campus for students needing computer and Internet access. The Brunswick County Library System will be available for BCC students. All students should check their Moodle sites for additional information regarding their course(s).

BCC’s library will remain open for students only.

All classes scheduled at BCC’s Southport Center are temporarily suspended until March 29, 2020.

All classes and activities scheduled at BCC’s Leland Center, including the Small Business Center and CINErG Co-working space, are temporarily suspended until March 29, 2020.

All BCC athletic events will be suspended through April 5.

BCC’s Brunswick Interagency Program is temporarily suspended until March 29, 2020.

Odell Williamson Auditorium events are temporarily suspended through April 8, 2020. The Kingston Trio performance has been rescheduled for May 15, 2020.

The Fitness & Aquatics Center will be closed effective Saturday, March 14thand remain closed through March 29th. Staff will offer online exercise classes via their YouTube channel for members.

BCC will continue to work with local and state health agencies on prevention and management and will follow the guidance and recommendations of the NC Community College System.

As more information and guidance becomes available, it will be shared via www.brunswickcc.edu/coronavirus.