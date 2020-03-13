Court changes due to coronavirus concerns

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming to district and superior courts amid coronavirus concerns.

New Hanover and Pender County Superior and District Courts remain open only for the following proceedings:

- Advertisement -

Criminal Courts:

• First Appearances (jail defendants only)

• Bond hearings (jail defendants only)

• Probation hearings (jail defendants only)

• Probable cause hearings (jail defendants only)

• And any other non-jury hearings for jail defendants

Civil Courts:

Related Article: UNCW students worried schedule change may affect graduation

• Domestic Violence Protective Orders

• Temporary Restraining Orders

• Juvenile Custody Orders

• Civil Commitment Orders

• All small claims actions

• Special Proceedings

• Estate Proceedings

The district attorney’s office said if you are not in custody, then your case will be continued, and an Order for Arrest will not be issued. Notices will be sent from the Clerk’s office.

District and superior courts for Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties are cancelled for the week of Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 except for defendants incarcerated in jail.

Although the courthouses remain open, they will only handle a limited number of matters on a case-by-case basis as justice requires and proceedings for the purpose of individuals seeking emergency relief.

The district attorney’s office said the goal is to reduce the spread of infection by limiting the number of people who are required to come to the courthouse.

For further information, please check www.nccourts.gov.