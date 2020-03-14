Cleaning services say it’s business as usual amid fear of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some restaurants seeing fewer customers, the stock market going up and down.

Coronavirus is causing a negative impact in the economy, but one business is still thriving.

“We’re gonna clean and sanitize all the surfaces, especially the surfaces that you touch,” Molly Maid Manager Jenna McKenna said.

McKenna says they’re usually pretty busy this time of year.

“We get a lot more calls anyway because of flu season, so I’m not necessarily thinking it’s because of COVID,” she said. “But we have had an uptick of people who have called wanting things sanitized.”

She says their routines have mostly remained the same.

“Obviously we need to be dusting and doing our regular cleaning,” McKenna said. “But things like toilets and knobs, we’re spending a little extra time going through those things.”

Eloise’s Cleaning says they’re used to a spike in business around this time of year as well.

“Whether they’ve been sick or they’re getting sick or worried about spreading any virus or spreading anything to their family and friends,” Co-Owner Nathan Lowe said.

And they’re sticking to what they know.

“They’ve stayed the same just because we practice a very high quality of cleaning,” Lowe said.

He says they use a medical grade disinfectant called Quat.

“It has been known to kill viruses, bacteria, fungi, SARS, even MRSA. So it kills everything,” Lowe said.

Both Molly Maid and Eloise’s Cleaning says they make sure their staff members are healthy before sending them into a client’s home to reduce the risk of spreading germs.