Azalea Festival works to reschedule ‘signature events’ later this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While the Azalea Festival won’t happen in April like years past, organizers are giving a promising update on the annual event.

On March 12, the North Carolina Azalea Festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The events were scheduled to take place April 1-5, but the festival says they will have virtual options on those days “to continue to share the festival spirit this year.”

While the Azalea Festival website doesn’t provide many details, they say stay tuned as to how you can participate and maybe engage in some of your favorite events.

Organizers says they are also working to reschedule some of their “signature events.”

“We do not have anything 100% booked at this time to announce anything; but we hope to make some announcements this week as things are looking promising,” organizers wrote on their website. “Please continue to stay patient with us as we usually have a whole year to plan the Festival…now we are trying to work some magic in just a few days while many of our partners and vendors are occupied with their own Coronavirus planning for their businesses and organizations.”