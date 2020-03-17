Based on UNC System guidance, UNCW requiring students to leave residence halls

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNC System is now mandating students in university housing to return to their permanent residences, unless there’s an extenuating circumstance.

Based on these new guidelines, UNCW is requiring all students to return to their permanent residences, or to remain in their current off-campus locations, if circumstances permit.

According to an email UNCW sent to the campus community, exceptions will be made for students who believe they need to remain in residence halls. These exceptions will be considered in extraordinary cases, including if students may not have safe and suitable alternative living arrangements, or if they have prohibitive travel restrictions or exceptional ongoing academic commitments.

UNCW is developing criteria for students who will be permitted to remain in the residence halls and will share that information, as well as details as to how to submit an exception request, by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

By that time, UNCW will also share information regarding when and how students can come retrieve belongings before returning home.

“We are working as quickly as we can to develop an organized, safe process for our students and their families. Campus dining and some campus services will be available for those who remain on campus,” UNCW said in the email. “We will share details as soon as they are established, including information on how we will demonstrate social distance recommendations as it pertains to dining services.”

Special faculty and staff leave provisions will be in effect through March 31. UNCW is awaiting guidance regarding when these provisions took or will take effect. These provisions are designed to align with social distancing guidelines, including remote work and telework wherever possible, and to allow for paid administrative leave when such remote work/telework options are not available.