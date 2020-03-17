Brunswick County Schools announce food distribution sites

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Matthew’s Ministry, the organization that provides the Backpack Program for Brunswick County students enrolled in it, has set up pickup sites where students can get food while school is out.

DISTRIBUTION SITES:

Wednesday

9 AM – 11 AM – Beach Road Baptist Church – 4457 Flagship Avenue, Southport, NC 28461

11 AM – 1 PM – New Creations Worship Center – 3127 George II Highway, Southport, NC 28461

4 PM – 6 PM – PC3 Leland – 1018 E. Grandiflora Dr. Suite E, Leland, NC 28451

4 PM – 6 PM – Camp United Methodist Church – 4807 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470

Thursday

9 AM – 11 AM – River of Life Church – 8411 Ocean Highway, Sunset Beach, NC 28468

1 PM – 3 PM – Seaside United Methodist Church – 1300 Seaside Rd., Sunset Beach, NC 28468

Friday

9 AM – 11 AM – Generations Church – 4019 Executive Park Blvd., Southport, NC 28461

10 AM – 12 PM – Town Creek Baptist Church – 832 Green Hill Rd., Leland, NC 28451

3 PM – 5 PM – The Leland Church (TLC) – 1107 Newpointe Blvd. Suite 24, Leland, NC 28451

DAILY PICKUP SITES FOR ALL STUDENTS:

Breakfast and lunch pickup meals are now available Monday through Friday for all students from 11 am to 1 pm at the three high school campuses.

There is no charge for this service. Parents who can not travel to a food distribution site at one of our high schools should contact their child’s school between 9am and 2pm so the district can gather information on the needs.