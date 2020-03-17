Community pulls together to hand out bagged lunches amid coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People have been stuck at home and unable to travel for food. Some here in the Cape Fear have been doing what they can to help.

This act of kindness has truly tied the community together and has shown us what matters most.

- Advertisement -

“Rain or shine, they need food, and I know that if I was in the situation, I would want someone to do the same thing for me,” Volunteer Paige Moose said.

She did not hesitate to put herself on the frontline for those who needed the help most Tuesday afternoon when serving with the Port City Church and others.

“You know if that means me getting it then, I’ll be happy to help someone,” Moose said. “You know hopefully, I don’t get the worst of it, but you know it’s all in the Lord’s hands, and I’m fully aware of that.”

Related Article: NCAA Tournament to be played without fans

Moose stated that when she first learned about the opportunity, she immediately responded.

“Of course when I got the email from the company at school called, ‘Table’ that they were going through extreme efforts, I thought I had to get involved in town, and knew there was somewhere where I could get plugged in,” Moore stated.

She joined a group of 13 like-minded volunteers.

They passed out bagged lunches from the Sweet N Savory Café in Wilmington. Organizer Julie Ashcraft said they fed 165 people Monday, and beat that number by Tuesday afternoon.

“They are varied, but for the most part, they have a homemade sandwich, some homemade chips, and yesterday they had fruit snacks,” Julie Ashcraft said. “They may have something a little different in them today.”

Ashcraft said they plan on passing out lunches as long as Sweet N Savory Cafe continues to supply the food.

“I know there’s great need, and this particular area,” Ashcraft said. “And this region, when there’s a need, no matter if it’s a hurricane, or if it’s the coronavirus, they’re going to step up and help.”

Ashcraft said the group of volunteers recently reached 90 volunteers. They like to call themselves the Sunshine Helpers.

She said they will be continue practicing social distancing by having people come to them and pick up their meals in each neighborhood.