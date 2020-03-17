Gov. Cooper to order all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in customers

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper will issue an executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders.

The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a media briefing today at 2 p.m., which is when the order will be announced.

The order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m.