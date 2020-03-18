Blood drives canceled due to Coronavirus, American Red Cross in blood shortage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the shutdown of schools and other large gatherings, the American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled. James Jarvis with The Red Cross says they’ve lost more than a 100,000 units of blood nationwide.

They’re asking anyone who’s healthy to donate. Jarvis says they’ve ramped up safety precautions to keep all donors extra safe.

You are not allowed to donate if you’ve recently been to a country with reports of confirmed Coronavirus cases.

“Some of the things we’re doing at all our blood drives, we’re taking your temperature as soon as you walk in the door,” Jarvis said. “We’re using hand sanitizer liberally in every stage of the process and we’re making sure to extend our beds to they’re at least six feet apart to give you that additional safety while you’re making this lifesaving donation.”

He says they are working with community partners to set up donation events around Wilmington.

You can find more information on how to donate here.