UNCW: Online/alternate instruction in effect for rest of the semester

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW says online/alternate instruction will remain in effect for the remainder of the spring semester.

According to a release, faculty and staff will receive additional information Wednesday regarding how this affects their individual departments/roles.

- Advertisement -

Students should take this announcement into consideration as they prepare to retrieve their belongings between now and Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m.

If students are not able to get their belongings before Sunday at 5 p.m., they will be able to do so during a later time as designated by the university. UNCW says, “that this window may occur a month or more after March 22, as no one can predict the course the pandemic will take in the weeks to come.” Rooms will remain locked until that future retrieval window.

Resident students will receive additional information about the move-out process this morning.