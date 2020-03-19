Columbus County man arrested for vandalizing cemetery

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Christian Quinn Walters was arrested on Wednesday after Columbus County Police responded to a vehicle driving through the cemetery, and doing doughnuts.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a cemetery located just outside of Chadbourn, in reference to several graves and floral arrangements being desecrated.

After speaking with witnesses and obtaining evidence, investigators were able to obtain a felony warrant on Walters.

Walters was arrested for desecration of a grave site in excess of $1,000 and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. The case is still under investigation at this time.

If you have any information in this case please contact the Investigations Division at 910-642-6551.