‘We’re not replenishing the blood banks as quickly as we’re draining them,” A local family raises awareness through blood drive

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local family shows us why we should buckle down and take social distancing seriously.

They have been fighting serious health issues, and need the community to step in.

The Thomasson family has been home practicing self-distancing, but has also been helping husband and father, Marshall Thomasson fight stage four metastatic sarcoma cancer.

The family understands how important these blood donations will be. Wife Annalee told WWAY why this is a crucial time.

“Marshall has been fighting sarcoma for about a year now. One thing we’ve learned is that through all the chemotherapy, radiation, any procedures that cancer patients have to do, blood donations and transfusions are extremely important. If his blood counts drop too low, we can’t do the treatments that he needs to do,” Annalee said.

And, it is not just husband Marshall who needs blood, at the beginning of the year, Annalee’s 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), a blood disorder.

“Your inner body gets confused, and when you’re done fighting off the virus, they keep going and fight you, so the problem there is she had no platelets,” Annalee said.

Both members with serious underlying health issues have been stuck inside during the coronavirus crisis, like many others, which brings us back to blood.

“The major issue is that blood drives and donations across the country are being cancelled, so we’re not replenishing the blood banks as quickly as we’re draining them,” Annalee said.

That is why Annalee has organized a blood drive for Tuesday, March 24 at Port City Community Church, and not just to raise awareness for her family.

“This country is full of people that rely on blood donations,” Annalee said.

All who need help, including husband Marshall who is scheduled for a transfusion Monday, if there is enough blood for the procedure.

Annalee expressed that anyone can donate blood between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

People who are not able to give blood, she asks that they spread the word to those who can.