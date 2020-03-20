Azalea Festival reschedules two concerts for this fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news! Two Azalea Festival concerts are set to happen later this year in Wilmington.

The 73rd North Carolina Azalea Festival, which is usually held in early April, was canceled in response to growing coronavirus concerns.

After some rescheduling, festival organizers confirm two concerts will take place this fall.

Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead will play Friday, October 16. The Avett Brothers with Chatham County Line will hit the stage on Saturday, October 17.

Tickets already purchased for these shows will be honored on the new dates – you do not need to do anything.

Already have tickets, but can’t make the rescheduled shows? Request a refund here.

Organizers also say they are working on rescheduling other events like luncheon garden party, celebrity reception, street fair, and parade.

“We ask for your patience regarding these events, as all tickets previously purchased for them will be honored on the new date,” the festival wrote online. “It is likely that Azalea Festival events will be spread out over a few different weeks/weekends as we work around other events and scheduling conflicts in the Fall.”