Local towns close beaches in response to COVID-19

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Towns are restricting people at beaches and accesses along our coast in response to COVID-19.

Beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, all public beach access sites, public parking areas, and town parks will be closed to the public in Surf City. The town says these measures will be in effect until rescinded.

“In addition, we are urging all business owners and residents to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders for the health safety and welfare of our community,” the town wrote on Facebook. “We ask for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to address this evolving situation.”

Wrightsville Beach also announced Friday that the oceanfront beach strand and soundside beaches of Wrightsville Beach have been closed to residents and visitors. All Town restroom facilities will be closed. This goes in effect immediately.

This order is in effect until March 31 or until otherwise lifted or extended. Residents and visitors are asked to refrain from using Town parks and other public spaces.

Carolina Beach will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. to consider declaring a state of emergency and discuss the possibility of beach closures.

Please check for more on this developing story.