Dosher Urgent Care becomes COVID-19 screening and testing clinic

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Monday, the Dosher Urgent Care Clinic will be used only for patients who meet the criteria for screening and testing of COVID-19.

The clinic is located at 4222 Long Beach Road in Southport.

Patients will be required to call first and complete an initial phone screening.

Symptoms that have been associated with COVID-19 include fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. Patients will then be directed to come in for an onsite evaluation to determine if testing criteria is met.

Patients will not be seen on a walk-in basis at the Dosher Urgent Care for other illnesses while this clinic is being utilized for COVID screenings.

If patients are sick with other issues, they are encouraged to call Dosher Urgent Care at (910) 454-4732, and a provider within our network will be assigned to see them at one of our other locations.

The Dosher Medical Clinics network is consolidating patient visits for those experiencing the symptoms most closely related to COVID-19 to one location for the health and safety of all patients.