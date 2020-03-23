Pender County Schools installs Wi-Fi hotspots for students

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — To help students engage in learning while schools remain closed, Pender County Schools has installed Wi-Fi hotspots at the county’s three traditional high schools.

The hotspots will allow district-issued devices to get online so students can connect with their teachers.

Thanks to Wi-Fi access point hardware provided by ATMC, students can come to Pender High, Topsail High or Heide Trask High, remain in a vehicle and access the internet in the parking lot.

The hotspots, which have a range of several hundred feet, are marked by an orange traffic barrel labeled “PCS Wireless Access.” These hotspots will be live from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Additionally, the Pender County Public Library in Burgaw also has an ATMC provided public access point, giving students another option to utilize.

“Our maintenance staff and technology department worked quickly to drill holes and run cable to make this possible. Their work is greatly appreciated to bring this together,” Dr. Hill said.

At this time, only district-issued devices will be able to access the internet at these hotspots. If you did not get the opportunity to pick up a PCS-issued device last week, please contact your school to set up a possible pickup in the coming days.

Pender County Schools would like to offer its appreciation to ATMC for providing the needed hardware. Additionally, PCS would like to thank Four County Electric and Pender County Government for needed support to make this project possible.