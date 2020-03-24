Elizabethtown offers tents to help restaurants with curbside pickup

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Elizabethtown is helping restaurants establish curbside pick-up now while they have been temporarily restricted from allowing dine-in or outdoor seating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, several restaurants were provided pop-up blue tents and signs to be placed outside their doors in an accessible parking area, according to a news release.

- Advertisement -

The idea is that customers can call in and pick up an order without entering the place and having limited contact with other people.

Restaurants were offered the opportunity based on their ability to serve from a place that people could drive up and purchase their orders, Town Manager Eddie Madden said.

“Several of our fast-food places already have drive-thru windows and they appear to be doing well,” Madden said. “We wanted to help those restaurants that depend on foot traffic in the downtown area who have adequate space for curbside pick-up to occur.”

On Friday, Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 118 was further clarified to prohibit dining both inside and in outdoor eating areas because of COVID-19. Carry-out, pick-up and delivery were still available options for restaurants.

Elizabethtown restaurants taking advantage of the offer are San Jose Mexican Restaurant, El Patron, Christopher’s Steakhouse and Seafood, Burney’s Sweets & More, Glenda’s and Melvin’s (curbside pick-up is in the parking lot behind the Broad Street business).

Giorgio’s already has a drive-thru window. Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe has a walk-up window under the pavilion of the Farmer’s Market.