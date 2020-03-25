One dead, another hurt in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Columbus County Tuesday night.

The Whiteville Police Department responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Britton Street in reference of two people reportedly shot.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived, Whiteville PD says they found 28 year-old Rashawn Rose was dead. Bobby Kemp, 23, was transported to Columbus Regional Health Care Systems and received treatment.

The case is under a investigation.

If you know any information, the Whiteville Police Department asks you to contact Lt. Andre Jackson at (910) 642-5111.