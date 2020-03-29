Organization holds food drive for those laid off during coronavirus outbreak

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Unfortunately, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak has left some people without jobs and income. One organization is stepping up to help those who are in need.

Grace Abounds, formerly known as Matthew 25 Wilmington, held a food drive outside Piggly Wiggly in Leland on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

They were collecting non-perishable goods and cleaning products for those who have been laid off as a results of the outbreak of coronavirus as well as the elderly.

They were also collecting money to purchase food at the Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina for $0.20 per pound.

Executive Director Stephanie Bell says this event was planned before everything began shutting down, and they knew it had to go on because there was now an even bigger need in the community.

“We’re so much more blessed just doing this and helping others. So there’s no way we couldn’t do it,” Bell said. “Whether you donate a can, whether you say a prayer, you can always help. It’s all about us helping our community.”

To reach the organization for help or to donate, you can find them on Facebook.