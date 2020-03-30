Chemours: Thermal Oxidizer destroys PFAS by 99.99 percent

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Chemours Company reports that testing of its Fayetteville Works thermal oxidizer has reduced PFAS emissions by 99.99 percent, according to a news release.

Testing was conducted by Chemours, and monitored by the North Carolina Division of Air Quality in January and February, following successful start-up of the thermal oxidizer in December of 2019.

“These results surpass the 99.99 percent destruction of PFAS air emissions as required in our consent order agreement with the state of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch, and further emphasize our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state and federal regulators and to ourselves. I’m extremely proud of our entire Chemours team—scientists, engineers, operators and mechanics, as well as our contract partners—as these dramatic results would not be possible without their tireless contributions” said Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Brian Long.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) entered into a Consent Order with Chemours and Cape Fear River Watch in February 2019.

The order requires Chemours to address all sources of PFAS at the facility to prevent further impacts to air, soil, groundwater and surface waters.

The complete testing report for the thermal oxidizer is being submitted today to the NCDAQ.