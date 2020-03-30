Man charged with murder in death of Cerro Gordon woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Chadbourn man is charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot early this morning.

It happened at a home on Dessie Road near Chadbourn.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting and found Emily Ashton Ivey, 23, of Cerro Gordo, shot to death inside the home.

A large crowd of people were at the home when deputies arrived.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said during the initial investigation, Jerald Devon Dennis, 32, was identified as a person of interest. Deputies found Dennis hiding in a wooded area near the home.

Deputies also located a stolen firearm near the area Dennis was hiding. Dennis was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division searched the home and collected evidence.

Dennis was treated and released from the hospital.He was then transported to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and then charged with Murder.

He is currently being held without bond.

If you have information pertaining to this investigation, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or Det. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.