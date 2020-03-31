Columbus County issues curfew due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting Wednesday, residents in Columbus County will be under curfew except for certain essential personnel.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the county will be under curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The curfew does not apply to healthcare emergencies, healthcare workers, first-responders, for travels to and from work, or assistance with the emergency response to coronavirus.

Deputies will be closely enforcing the curfew.



At this time no passes are required but for ease of travel for employees of essential businesses the employer may issue a employee identification card/badge. If the company has no ID card/badge the company may use their letterhead to include employee information, business hours, and services provided.

This curfew will last through at least April 30.