Two men charged after deadly boat collision on Waccamaw River

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people were killed and another is still missing after two boats crashed into each other on the Waccamaw River over the weekend, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to Sgt. Kyle vanAlthuis, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the Waccamaw River near Pireway.

Jennifer Hayes and Megan Lynn were killed in the crash, officials say. As of Tuesday morning, crews were still searching for Garrett Smith.

Sgt. vanAlthuis says the three were passengers on a boat driven by Travis Suggs. Suggs and a fifth person on the boat had minor injuries.

The other boat was driven by Matthew Ferster, according to officials. Ferster and his passenger were not hurt.

Ferster and Suggs have been charged with operating a boat while impaired, but more charges are pending.

The crash still is under investigation.

The two men have been released from jail.