Power being restored to nearly 50,000 customers in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Power is currently being restored to the nearly 50,000 people who lost power in Brunswick County, according to an outage map.

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation reports more than 49,000 lost power around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Some of the places impacted by the outage include Supply, Shallotte, Calabash, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach.

BEMC says this outage is due to an issue with a Duke Energy transmission line that feeds into a large portion of Brunswick County.

Duke Energy said the outage occurred while a Duke Energy contract maintenance crew was performing work on the transmission line. Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said they have just restored service to that line and have been in close coordination with Brunswick EMC as service is currently being restored to their customers as well.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this outage caused. We are committed to delivering reliable service to the region, especially during this challenging time when so many are staying at home and depending on electricity for their daily activities,” Brooks wrote in an email. “An investigation is underway to better understand the cause of this outage.”

As of 12:50 p.m., around 18,000 people were still left without power.