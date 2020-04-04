Taco Roos opens and it’s serving Cookouts menu

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While other businesses and restaurants are closing their doors, the long awaited Taco Roos opens theirs… kind of.

The restaurant had been seen throughout the last few months with “Opening Soon” on their sign, and even counting down the days to their opening. However, they continued to remain closed, which quickly sparked questions all over social media.

Well, the mystery of Taco Roos is now over, as Saturday the sign read “Now Open.”

The owners of Cookout, seen just up the street from Taco Roos, are also owners of the taco restaurant. Taco Roos served Cookouts menu and their walking taco, served inside of a Doritos Chips bag.

Lines quickly formed outside as customers ordered through the drive through, or the walk up window.