Officers issuing citations to those found on New Hanover County beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers are now handing out citations to those who are not abiding by New Hanover County’s order to stay off the beach.

All beaches in New Hanover County – including Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches – are closed to the public per the State of Emergency declared on March 20.

Wrightsville Beach Police say they have handed out 18 citations since Friday.

Kure Beach Police have written seven citations. WWAY has reached out to Carolina Beach Police but have not heard back.

The citations carry a $150 fine.