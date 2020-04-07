Couple returns home after being stuck on cruise for a month

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on a story we brought you Monday.

You may remember the Oak Island Couple who was stuck on the Coral Princess Cruise ship in Florida due to covid-19.

We are happy to report, they have made it back home!

Husband and wife, John Hutton and Kathleen O’Neill found out Monday afternoon they would be returning to their home with the help of Senator Tom Tillis getting them a charter flight.

They are currently on a plane, and will be making a stop in Atlanta, then Charlotte to be picked up and driven home.

We will keep you posted as we hear more good news from the two.

