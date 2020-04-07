Employee, two residents at Liberty Commons in Columbus County test positive for coronavirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County has 14 confirmed cases of the coronvirus and three of them are tied to Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In a statement to the media, Liberty Commons Administrator Tracey Jones said on Friday, they received word that a Liberty Commons employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

They also received confirmation over the weekend that two residents had tested positive for the virus.

The residents’ families and physicians have been informed, as have public health officials. Both residents are doing well and have not experienced respiratory distress, Liberty Commons said. They are isolated in private rooms on a designated hall of the facility.

Liberty Commons said the residents were immediately isolated and proper protective equipment was issued. Staff are treating all residents under ‘enhanced precautions’ and wearing masks, gowns, gloves and goggles. Staff members are screened prior to working each day.

The staff member who tested positive last worked at the facility on March 29. The employee is being cared for at home and is also doing well.

“Resident and staff safety is our top priority,” the statement said. “We are closely monitoring all other residents and staff members at liberty commons and have notified all staff and residents of the positive COVID-19 tests. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our community, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps.”

Visitors are not permitted per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Family members are encouraged to call for updates on the status of their loved ones and should connect with their loved ones through Skype, calling, texting or via social media.

Families will be contacted if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.