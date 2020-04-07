NC 4th of July Festival in Southport canceled due to COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An iconic festival in Brunswick County has been cancelled for the first time in more than 200 years.

“The July 4th Celebration in Southport has been an iconic event for over 200 years. This year, due to the need for instituting public health mitigation measures for the protection of our city, our citizens, and our state, it is my recommendation during this COVID-19 Pandemic, that the Fourth of July Festival in 2020, this celebration of independence and freedom, be cancelled to assist in stopping the spread of this contagious disease,” said Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, MD. “This was a difficult decision, but the most prudent one and will overall prevent disease and save lives.”

This would have been the festival’s 225th year. The history of North Carolina’s Fourth of July Festival celebration was first recorded in a newspaper in 1795. Now the event has grown to attract over 60,000 visitors each year.

Through the years it’s the efforts of civic groups and citizens that has allowed the festival to evolve to encompass a wide variety of American celebration traditions.

“We are all aware of the challenges we face the COVID-19 environment. Many individual and families continue to be affected by the virus. Our heart goes out those that are sick and caregivers and those mourning the loss of a loved one,” the NC 4th of July festival committee wrote in a news release. “Our local business community for the most part is at a stand-still and those that are operating their efforts are largely focused on serving the public’s essential needs.”

Also, all City of Southport public events are cancelled through Labor Day.