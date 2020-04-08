Hero pitbull shot four times saving owner from attempted armed robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a lot of talk recently about hometown heroes and those that deserve gratitude. This hero is a little bit different.

On Monday night, a man was a victim of an attempted armed robbery on the 800 block of South 15th Street.

“All of a sudden I hear somebody behind me that says ‘gimme that’ and then he fires,” Todd Lane said.

Lane said a man demanded money he had just won from a scratch off lottery ticket.

Before he could respond, the man fired his gun. He fell to the ground as the bullet grazed him.

A hero came to the rescue, Lane’s 12-year-old pitbull, Skyler.

“The bullet grazed me and that’s when my dog came into action,” he said. “He charged after the dude with the gun and that guy shot the dog 4 times, they found 4 different shots in him.”

Lane says at least 8 shots were fired. Some made hit his home, breaking a window a damaging his siding.

Two bullets went into his living room, where two guests were watching television at the time.

Lane says his dog is his life. He says he considers him his son and his best friend.

“He saved me. I mean, you always wonder, “would your dog take a bullet for you?” and I found the case out. He took four for me. He’s a great dog,” Lane said.

Skyler was shot four times. Two bullets grazed him, one went straight through his upper lip, and one through his right paw.

He was in surgery on Wednesday to reconstruct his paw, an expensive procedure to keep him walking.

Amputation was not an option because of the arthritis in his left shoulder.

Lane’s niece took to social media to promote a GoFundMe page to pay for the surgery.

“Right now with the coronavirus a lot of people are short with money and it’s hard,” Tina King said. “So it’s hard asking people for money, but a lot of people have given $5 and my sweet friend Courtney give $500.”

King says despite a really negative situation, seeing the community come together has been the silver lining.

“This community has just taken Skyler and my uncle and wrapped them in their arms,” she said. “They’re loving on them so hard. It’s amazing.”

Lane says he is grateful to those who have donated.

“This community has saved Skyler. Basically, they have saved his life,” he said. “It ain’t me that’s saved his life, it’s this community. All the funds they have given me, all the support they have given me, and everything they’re doing for my dog has literally saved his life.”

Skyler is now out of surgery and is doing okay. Lane is not sure when he will be able to return home.

For updates on Skyler’s condition, you can follow King’s Facebook post here.

If you would like to help with Skyler’s vet bills, you can call the Animal Emergency & Trauma Hospital at (910) 791-7387 and ask to contribute to Skyler’s account or donate through GoFundMe.

Detectives at Wilmington Police Department are currently investigating this incident. If you have any information, please contact them.