Man wanted for attempted murder in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Police are searching for a Bolton man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting last month.

It happened in the 9000 block of Beaulah Lane.

Det. Scott Perez said Gabriel Alexander Graham, 27, is wanted for attempted murder and shooting into a moving motor vehicle after a domestic dispute on March 13.

Graham ran off after the shooting. Perez said Graham works in Wilmington and has not been back at work since the incident.

Graham is 5’10” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Navassa Police or 911.