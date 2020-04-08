Wilmington Police: ‘Drive-in’ Easter services not allowed under Executive Order

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Easter Sunday just three days away, some area pastors are asking whether ‘drive-in’ services are allowed under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders and local Declarations.

These Orders and Declarations prohibit any event or convening that brings together more than ten individuals in one place (indoor or outdoor) at one time.

Wilmington Police say this prohibition includes “drive-in” services.

“We thank churches and all houses of worship for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and believe that their participation is critical in our community-wide success,” said Daniel Thurston, City of Wilmington Police Attorney. “We strongly urge all churches and houses of worship to continue with virtual services, including for Easter.”

Health Department officials believe that the spread of the virus is at a critical stage.

In an effort to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus to a manageable level, bringing large groups together, even if people remain in their vehicles, is unnecessarily risky at this time, police said in a news release.

The Wilmington Police Department is sharing this information with as many pastors, churches, and houses of worship as possible prior to the observance of Easter.